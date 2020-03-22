Weis Markets associates get hourly pay increase amid coronavirus response

SUNBURY – Weis Markets associates are getting a temporary $2-per-hour raise amid the COVID-19 response. The Sunbury-based food retailer announced its store-level, hourly pay increase to go into effect on Sunday, March 22nd.

In a letter to associates over the weekend, Chairman and CEO Jonathan Weis, said: “I know how hard it has been to remain in stock on high-demand products customers are looking for and that serving them during these stressful times isn’t always easy. But we know you’re getting the job done and many of our customers appreciate your hard work and commitment.”

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. operates 199 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia.