Weis: All customers wear face covering, limiting customers

SUNBURY – Weis Markets has become the latest grocery store chain to limit the number of customers it allows in its stores and is requiring customers to wear masks. In a release Friday, Weis says these new mandates take effect 7 a.m. Monday.

Weis says all customers must wear some form of a face covering, and food retailers cannot serve customers without some form of face covering. Every other checkout lane will be unmanned as well, and social distancing areas for customers to wait in line will be implemented.

Weis says most locations offer Weis 2 Go Online Ordering with Curbside Pickup or Delivery for customers without face covering, in compliance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s April 15 mandate.

Weis is also limiting the number of customers at any one time to 50 percent of their maximum capacity. This limit may vary by location. Weis associates will be at entrances to monitor the process. In addition Weis has designated 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesdays for high-risk and senior customers to shop beginning Tuesday.

The company distributed disposable surgical masks, reusable masks and plastic face shields to employees in its stores, distribution center and processing plants. All Weis associates are required to wear some form of face covering when they are working.

Previously, the company reduced store hours to 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. This one-hour reduction in the evening will give store teams additional time to restock the shelves and clean and sanitize stores. Pharmacy hours are now 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The company completed the installation of sneeze guards in all its stores, including checkout lanes, pharmacy and café registers and courtesy counters, announced last week.