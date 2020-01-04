Watsontown police starting K-9 logo project

WATSONTOWN – Watsontown Police are asking Valley students to help create a new logo for the department’s new K-9 unit. In release, Watsontown police officers, in conjunction with the Police K-9 Project and the Northumberland DA’s Office, are inviting sixth through twelfth grade students to participate in an art contest to design the logo.

They say, students who attend Warrior Run, Shamokin, Mount Carmel, and Line Mountain Area School Districts may participate by speaking with their art teachers during school hours. The contest will run from January 15 until March 1, 2020. Submissions should be submitted on standard size paper using pen, pencil, color, or paint with the student’s name, grade, and school district on the back.

The Police K-9 Project is a registered non-profit organization which was created to fund the Watsontown Police Department’s Police K-9 Mariska. It is a narcotics detection dog serving all of Northumberland County. Contact Watsontown police if you have any questions at [email protected]