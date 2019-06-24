Watsontown police give plaque to Lackawanna College, Sunbury Center

SUNBURY – A college in the Valley received a plaque for their donation to help a police department. The Sunbury Center of Lackawanna College was given a plaque for their donation to the “Watsontown Police K9 Project”.

Watsontown police tell us they reached out to the school administration seeking support for the K9 project based on the school’s history of supporting local community endeavors. The college donated proceeds from a student driven fundraiser to support the K9 Project.

The Watsontown Police Department thanked Lackawanna College Sunbury Center, its administration and the student body for their commitment to help keep the community safe.