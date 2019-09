WATSONTOWN – A Pennsdale man is facing a felony prostitution charge after an investigation by police in Watsontown. Reports say 76-year old Paul Jarrett was charged with one felony count of Promoting Prostitution and one misdemeanor count of Harassment.

The charges stem from an investigation involving an unidentified person from Watsontown. Jarrett was arraigned before District Judge Michael Diehl and released on $20,000 unsecured bail.