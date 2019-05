WATSONTOWN— Watsontown police charge a Watsontown man with harassment. Police have charged 39-year-old Hui Li of Watsontown with harassment for repeatedly screaming and using derogatory names at multiple neighbors.

The event occurred last night between the hours 8:45 p.m. – 8:55 p.m., at Ash Street Watsontown. The citation has been filed through the district court.