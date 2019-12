WATSONTOWN – A violent incident at a home in Watsontown has led to criminal charges against a woman from Watsontown. Police tell us 36-year-old Natalie Asher is accused of strangulation, making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

Police say the incident happened on east Ninth Street Saturday night around 10:45pm. They say Asher choked and threatened to stab the victim. The victim was injured in the incident. Asher is free on $25,000 bail.