Watsontown PD: Woman ‘harbored dangerous dog’ after attack

WATSONTOWN – Watsontown police tell us they are charging a woman with harboring a dangerous dog after an attack earlier this week. They say the dog of Albertina Foote of Watsontown, got loose and attacked a person and their dog.

Both the female victim of the attack and their dog were injured. Foote, police say, is charged with harboring a dangerous dog and failing to keep her dog properly confined; those are filed at the office of magistrate Michael Diehl.

The incident happened around 4pm in the 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday this week.