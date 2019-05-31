Watsontown PD: Shevchenko charged for false names to police

Man provides multiple false names to police

WATSONTOWN – A Lewisburg man is facing several charges after borough police say he provided multiple false names to police. Watsontown Police say the incident occurred Sunday just after 1:15 a.m.

Officers say 21-year-old Andrey Shevchenko was found sleeping on a picnic table at the community park. He was there when the park was closed. They say Shevchenko then provided officers with multiple false names during their investigation.

He faces misdemeanor counts of obstructing administration of law or governmental function, false identification to law enforcement and other charges. Charges were filed in district court.