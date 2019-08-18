Watsontown man with suspended license caught operating vehicle

WATSONTOWN- A Watsontown man has been charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while operating a vehicle while his operating privileges were suspended due to a prior DUI conviction. In a press release, Watsontown police say 52-year-old John Decker Jr. of Watsontown was operating an SUV in the 400 block of Plum Alley on August 15th while his operating privileges were revoked.

Police say Decker has also been charged with a summary count of driving without a license. The charges have been filed at the Office of Magisterial District Judge Michael I. Diehl in Milton.