Valley man charged in statewide prison unemployment scam

HARRISBURG – A Watsontown man is one of 20 people charged for participating in at least two existing rings who conspired to provide false information on COVID-19 unemployment benefit applications. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Derek Young, who’s an inmate at SCI Benner in Centre County, was charged after receiving over $9,000 in unemployment compensation payments.

Shapiro says the first and larger ring was out of SCI Benner, which is the one Young participated. The second ring was operated out of SCI Mahanoy in Schuylkill County. Shapiro says Young provided personal information to the two ring leaders at SCI Benner so they could file a PUA for him.

Shapiro says he ‘promises’ there are more arrests to come in these COVID unemployment scams.