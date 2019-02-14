Watsontown man charged with multiple DUI counts and more

WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown man is facing multiple counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and cocaine after a traffic stop in January in the borough. Watsontown police say they stopped the suspect January 27 just after 8 p.m. on West Brimmer Avenue because of a traffic violation.

Police say they are now charging 30-year-old Doug Guthrie with possession of cocaine, paraphernalia, and to be DUI due to both alcohol and cocaine. Guthrie’s blood-alcohol level was found to be .136% over the legal limit, and he had cocaine in his system.

Along with the DUI charges, he’s charged with driving with a suspended license because of prior DUI convictions, and possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.