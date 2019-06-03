Watsontown man charged with substance DUI with child in car

WATSONTOWN – Driving under the influence of a controlled substance, with a child in the car…that’s the charge filed against a Watsontown man. Police say on May 11, they stopped 30-year-old Alex Aikey for an equipment violation.

An investigation found he was operating the vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance while also having a minor passenger in the vehicle. Aikey has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of D.U.I. of a Controlled Substance, along with a summary traffic violation.

Charges have been filed at magistrate Michael Diehl’s office.