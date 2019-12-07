Watsontown man charged with 2 felony counts of DUI

WATSONTOWN – Watsontown Police have charged 28 year old Dustin Heddings of Watsontown following a traffic stop that occurred on November 14th near the 100 block of East Third Street.

Heddings has been charged with 2 felony counts of DUI, due to having 5 prior DUI convictions in the past 10 years. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while being a habitual offender and operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

On December 5th Heddings was arraigned in district court and held on $20,000 bail.