Watsontown man charged in drug arrest

WATSONTOWN— A drug arrest occurred in Watsontown recently. Watsontown Police were called Thursday night to investigate reports of reckless driving on East Fourth Street. An investigation by the K-9 unit found that 42-year-old Samuel R. Stewart III, of Watsontown was in possession of hypodermic needles.

Police say Stewart was arrested and charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges have been filed at District Judge Michael Diehl’s office.