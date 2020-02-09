Watsontown man arrested for threats against an officer

WATSONTOWN- A Watsontown man has been arrested for threats against an officer. Officers arrested 64-year-old Dennis Beachel. Beachel has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment, stemming from an incident which occurred around 3:15 pm. on February 5.

A Watsontown police report says Beachel was intoxicated when he contacted them by phone and made threats against an officer who had previously arrested him. Beachel was then arrested at his residence and was brought to Northumberland County Jail pending arraignment before District Judge Michael Diehl on the charges.