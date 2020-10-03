Police: Watsontown man arrested for rape of girl, 12

WKOK Staff | October 3, 2020 |

arrestWATSONTOWN—A Northumberland County  man is in the county jail after being charge with raping a 12-year-old girl.  State Police at Milton say 32-year-old Christoper Biddiner of Watsontown sexually assaulted the girl over a couple of months between September of last year and April of this year.  The incidents happened in Delaware Township and Milton Borough.  He was arraigned on Wednesday (9/30) and is in the Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

