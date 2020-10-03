Police: Watsontown man arrested for rape of girl, 12

WATSONTOWN—A Northumberland County man is in the county jail after being charge with raping a 12-year-old girl. State Police at Milton say 32-year-old Christoper Biddiner of Watsontown sexually assaulted the girl over a couple of months between September of last year and April of this year. The incidents happened in Delaware Township and Milton Borough. He was arraigned on Wednesday (9/30) and is in the Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.