Watsontown man arrested for assault, including strangling victim

WATSONTOWN—A Watsontown man has been arrested for assaulting his girlfriend and a 14-year-old girl. Watsontown police arrested 37-year-old Joshua Dunn of Watsontown Saturday. Police say during the assault, Dunn attempted to strangle the girl, threatened her, and also allegedly struck another woman in the head. Dunn has been charged with terroristic threats, 2 counts of simple assault, 2 counts of harassment, criminal attempt to commit strangulation, and disorderly conduct.

Dunn was arraigned before District Judge Michael Diehl and released on $50,000 supervised bail.