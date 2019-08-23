Watsontown man arrested after threatening woman w/ loaded gun

WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown man was arrested after threatening a woman with a loaded gun. Watsontown Police tell us the incident occurred Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. Watsontown officers say 23-year-old Logan Mathias stalked a female at her home by lying down with a loaded firearm.

Upon the woman’s arrival, Mathias threatened her while pointing the loaded gun at her, and threatened to kill her and another female occupant. Officers say the victim managed to enter the home and locked out Mathias. He then tried to break in, while making more threats. Officers then were able to arrest Mathias after a brief struggle. He was not cooperative and became violent.

Mathias is charged with terroristic threats, aggravated assault, attempted burglary and several other charges. He was placed in Northumberland County jail pending arraignment.