Watsontown business man resigns from We Build the Wall Inc.

WATSONTOWN – The President and CEO of Moran Logistics in Watsontown has resigned from We Build the Wall Inc., following the organization’s federal indictment.

PennLive reports CEO John Moran Jr. resigned Monday through an attorney when he learned through news reports of the indictment. One of the members charged included former top strategist and campaign manager for President Trump, Steve Bannon, and We Build the Wall founder Brian Kolfage.

Pennlive says Moran was not charged nor mentioned in the indictment made public Tuesday in New York. According to PennLive, Moran claims his position on the committee was ceremonial – he had no financial or governance responsibilities or contribute to the fund drive.