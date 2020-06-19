Water main break at Fourth and Reagan Streets in Sunbury

SUNBURY – A water main break is causing traffic problems at a major Sunbury intersection. Northumberland County Communications says a water main break was reported just after noon Friday at the Fourth and Reagan Street intersection. Motorists should avoid the area.

Effective Immediately: The Sunbury Municipal Authority is issuing a Boil Water Advisory for all properties within a 3 block radius of the intersection at 4th and Reagan St. due to a water main break. Advisory in effect until further notice.