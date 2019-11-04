Water gushes from Phila. skyscraper: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 11/4/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Water was seen gushing out from the side of a Philadelphia skyscraper over the weekend for an unknown reason. An onlooker took a video Sunday morning showing the water coming out of the top of One Liberty Place. He says it continued for about five minutes before coming to an abrupt halt. A security official at the 61-story, 945-foot- tall skyscraper referred calls to the management office, which was closed. Messages were left for the property manager and another official seeking comment.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — After four years of testing, the Pennsylvania Turnpike says it plans to move ahead with a $129 million project to become a completely cashless toll system in two years, eliminating hundreds of toll collecting and auditing positions along the way. Turnpike chief executive officer Mark Compton told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last week that “the goal is to have the system completely cashless by the fall off 2021.”

Toll booths will still be at some exit ramps until 2026 to record E-ZPass signals or photograph license plates so bills can be mailed to drivers. The jobs of the 600 remaining toll collectors and toll auditors will be eliminated, but officials say they will have the opportunity to move into other turnpike jobs or to take classes at the turnpike’s expense.

PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An enterprising Minnesota college student who drove to Iowa every weekend to buy hundreds of Krispy Kreme doughnuts that he then sold to his own customers in the Twin Cities area has been warned by the confectionary giant to stop. There have been no Krispy Kreme stores in Minnesota for 11 years. Jayson Gonzalez, 21, of Champlin, Minnesota, would drive 270 miles (430 kilometers) to a Krispy Kreme store in Clive, Iowa, pack his car with up to 100 boxes, each carrying 12 doughnuts, then drive back up north to deliver them to customers in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

He charged $17 to $20 per box. He said some of his customers spent nearly $100 each time. Gonzalez said he did not receive a discount from the store in Iowa where he bought the doughnuts. But less than a week after the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported on his money-making scheme, Gonzalez received a phone call from Krispy Kreme’s Nebraska office telling him to stop. The senior studying accounting at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul said he was told his sales created a liability for the North Carolina-based company. In a statement Sunday night, Krispy Kreme said it’s looking into the matter. “We appreciate Jayson’s passion for Krispy Kreme and his entrepreneurial spirit as he pursues his education,” the statement read.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fitbit is being acquired by Google’s parent company for about $2.1 billion. With the deal announced Friday, Alphabet wades into a very crowded field. Fitbit is a pioneer in wearable fitness technology, but it’s been under pressure from other device makers. Speculation swirled at the beginning of the week that a deal might be imminent. Premarket trading of shares of San Francisco-based Fitbit Inc. were briefly halted before the acquisition was announced. Alphabet said it will pay $7.35 per share for the company. The deal is expected to close next year if approved by regulators and Fitbit shareholders.

NEW YORK (AP) – The controversy around Michael Jackson after the film “Leaving Neverland” came out has not hurt his bottom line. Forbes magazine says Jackson is the top earning dead celebrity in the past year, with $60 million. Elvis Presley is a distant second, with $39 million, followed by “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles Schulz at $38 million. Golfer Arnold Palmer is fourth, with $30 million, and Bob Marley is fifth with $20 million. Rounding out the top ten are Dr. Seuss, John Lennon, Marilyn Monroe, Prince and Nipsey Hussle.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — While most everyone wishes they could turn back time, one of the largest corporations in the country is sick of it. Minnesota-based 3M is taking advantage of the end of daylight saving time and removing about 1,000 wall clocks at its 400-acre Maplewood campus. For decades, nearly two dozen people worked in 12-hour shifts for two weekends a year to adjust the time and put in new batteries.

Plant engineering supervisor Tom Berg tells Minnesota Public Radio that the cost of the time changes averaged about $35,000 a year. Berg says this is a way for the company to be more efficient and get rid of something it doesn’t need. A few of the timepieces are being donated and the rest recycled.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Thanksgiving is more than three weeks away, but this year’s new giant balloons for the Manhattan parade have already been out for a test flight. The stars of the spectacle appeared at the Meadowlands sports complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday to make sure they hold up in the wind. Piloting teams guided the balloons around the Meadowlands parking lot.

The lineup for this year’s parade features Astronaut Snoopy, Netflix’s “Green Eggs and Ham” and SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary, while heritage balloons include fan favorite Smokey Bear. Unveiled this year will be contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama’s balloon “Love Flies Up to the Sky.” The 93rd Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off on Nov. 28 in New York City.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Monday

Dallas at NY Giants 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070 WKOK

Tuesday

Penn State Basketball: Maryland Eastern Shore at Penn State 6:30pm on WKOK and WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Indianapolis kicker Adam Vinatieri missed a go-ahead 43-yard field goal with 1:14 remaining, helping the Pittsburgh Steelers escape with a 26-24 victory over the Colts. Vinatieri booted a low, ugly snap-hook well left of the uprights as the Colts fell out of first place in the AFC South. Mason Rudolph threw for 191 yards and a touchdown for Pittsburgh. The Steelers improved to 4-4 while playing most of the season without injured quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz threw for 239 yards and one touchdown, Jordan Howard ran for 82 yards and a score and the Philadelphia Eagles held on for a 22-14 victory over the Chicago Bears. The Bears had just 9 yards in the first half and trailed 19-0 before David Montgomery had a pair of 1-yard TD runs to make it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Arrieta is staying with the Philadelphia Phillies, exercising a $20 million player option for 2020. The 33-year-old right-hander was 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA in 24 starts this year. He did not pitch after Aug. 11 because of surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. The Phillies play on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 108 Chicago 95

Final Miami 129 Houston 100

Final Sacramento 113 New York 92

Final L.A. Lakers 103 San Antonio 96

Final Dallas 131 Cleveland 111

Final L.A. Clippers 105 Utah 94

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Washington 4 Calgary 2

Final OT Chicago 3 Anaheim 2

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Houston 26 Jacksonville 3

Final Philadelphia 22 Chicago 14

Final Kansas City 26 Minnesota 23

Final Buffalo 24 Washington 9

Final Pittsburgh 26 Indianapolis 24

Final Miami 26 N-Y Jets 18

Final Carolina 30 Tennessee 20

Final OT Seattle 40 Tampa Bay 34

Final Oakland 31 Detroit 24

Final Denver 24 Cleveland 19

Final L.A. Chargers 26 Green Bay 11

Final Baltimore 37 New England 20

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Detroit at Washington 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Boston 7 p.m.

Ottawa at N-Y Rangers 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton 9 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Dallas at N-Y Giants 8:15 p.m.

___

