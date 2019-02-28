Water back to normal at Warrior Run schools

TURBOTVILLE – Lead levels in the water in some Warrior Run Area School District buildings have returned to normal after elevated levels were found last week. Superintendent Alan Hack tells us test results received Wednesday afternoon did not show elevated levels of lead in the district’s latest water sample.

All running water operations in the district are permitted to be placed back in normal operation. Hack says all other samples of drinking water around the district were fine. Elevated lead levels were discovered in two water fountains – one in the trading post at Watsontown Elementary School and at the rear of the Warrior Run High School gym.

Hack says in both cases, those water fountains were rarely used and were decommissioned. A sample at Turbotville Elementary School involving the kitchen kettle also had lead. But Hack says that was also rarely used, however, the fixture and plumbing were replaced by district maintenance.