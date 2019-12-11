Water and sewer rates going up, says Sunbury Municipal Authority

SUNBURY – Growing expenses will lead to some higher costs in Sunbury. The Sunbury Municipal Authority General Manager Jason Neidig tells us the authority passed of its 2020 budget which includes three sets of rate increases.

The authority says its water base rate will increase for the third straight year, this time at $.53 per month, and usage will increase $.20 per 1,000 gallons of water usage. The sewer base rate will increase for the first time in three years at $.73 per month, and usage will increase $.35 per 1,000 gallons of water usage.

Neidig says both water and sewer in the city have declining usages because of a number of businesses closing. As for water expenses, he said there are higher fixed costs, along with increasing costs of supplies and employees.

The authority also announced the recycling center automated arm fee will increase for the second time in three years from $.75 to $1.00. Neidig says the authority was faced with increased recycling expenses and they now have fewer places to get rid of the recyclables. He said recycling is still running at a deficit.

The flood and solid waste rates will remain the same.