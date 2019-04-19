Watchdog Agency investigating rape, murder of 14-year-old girl: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/19/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state government watchdog agency is launching an investigation into the horrific case of a 14-year-old girl who had extensive contact with the child welfare system before her 2016 rape, torture and murder. The Office of State Inspector General said Wednesday it will look into whether the Department of Human Services acted properly in its handling of the Grace Packer case. The chairmen of the House Judiciary and Children and Youth committees had requested the probe. Grace endured years of abuse before her death outside Philadelphia. An internal DHS probe has already found that child welfare agencies missed numerous red flags. A jury sentenced a man to death for raping and strangling the teenager. Grace’s adoptive mother pleaded guilty to murder for her role in Grace’s killing and was sentenced to life.

WARRINGTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged in the death of his wife who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Warrington police announced Thursday that William Korzon has been charged with murder, forgery and other counts in the death of Gloria Korzon. He was denied bail during an arraignment hearing, and it’s not known if he’s retained an attorney. Korzon has maintained his innocence since his wife went missing in March 1981. As he was led out of the courthouse Thursday, he told reporters “she went to Florida” and he has no idea where her body is. Gloria Korzon was declared deceased in 1997. The affidavit filed in Korzon’s arrest lays out a decades-long pattern of abuse and rage in a tumultuous marriage. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania House is approving tougher penalties for people who don’t report suspicions about repeated child sexual abuse and it’s clarifying that nondisclosure agreements can’t prevent people from talking to police in child molestation investigations. Lawmakers on Wednesday voted for a proposal that could also eliminate the statute of limitations when mandated reporters fail to properly report ongoing abuse. The vote was 162 to 22. They also unanimously approved a bill that requires nondisclosure agreements to specify that they do not prohibit cooperating with police. Both bills were sent to the Senate. Both proposals are based on recommendations in a grand jury report last year into sexual abuse of children by about 300 Roman Catholic priests in the state, going back seven decades.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has turned himself in to face a criminal homicide charge after the death of a teenage daughter he injured when she was an infant. Authorities say 37-year-old Ariden Jackson surrendered around noon Thursday to Allegheny County detectives. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney to speak for him. Authorities say Jackson told police in May 2005 that he shook 4-week-old Janiya in an apartment in the community of McKees Rocks, near Pittsburgh, because she would not stop crying. Police say doctors called the injuries life-threatening and “likely to cause long-term developmental disability.” Court documents indicate Jackson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and child and reckless endangerment. Police say that the now-13-year-old girl died in February of “complications of a seizure disorder resulting from remote abusive head trauma.” The death was ruled homicide.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — “Real Housewives of New Jersey” husband Joe Giudice has lost his appeal to avoid deportation to Italy. His attorneys said Thursday they are “extremely disappointed” by the Board of Immigration’s decision and have appealed to the federal circuit court in Philadelphia. Giudice and his wife, Teresa, pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Giudice is an Italian citizen who was brought to the U.S. as a baby and says he wasn’t aware he wasn’t an American citizen. Teresa Giudice served nearly a year in prison and was freed in December 2015. Joe Giudice was released from prison last month and was sent to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in southeast Pennsylvania.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his attorney general are distorting the facts when it comes to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report in the Russia investigation. Trump and his team continue to insist that he was exonerated by the two-year investigation. That’s not true. The report specifically declines to clear the president on possible charges of obstruction of justice. And in remarks Thursday at the Justice Department, Attorney General William Barr made a series of false claims, suggesting that Mueller did not want Congress to decide whether Trump obstructed justice. Barr also indicated that he was not really supposed to be publicly releasing the two-volume report , but, on the other hand, it was “long-standing” practice to share such types of confidential information with the White House. He’s wrong on all those fronts.

A look at the claims:

BARR, asked if Mueller intended for Congress, not the attorney general, to decide whether Trump obstructed justice: “Well, Special Counsel Mueller did not indicate that his purpose was to leave the decision to Congress. I hope that was not his view. … I didn’t talk to him directly about the fact that we were making the decision, but I am told that his reaction to that was that it was my prerogative as attorney general to make that decision.”

THE FACTS: Mueller’s report actually does indicate that Congress could make that determination.

The report states that no person is above the law, including the president, and that the Constitution “does not categorically and permanently immunize a President for obstructing justice.”

In his four-page memo last month, Barr said while Mueller left open the question of whether Trump broke the law and obstructed the investigation, he was ultimately deciding as attorney general that the evidence developed by Mueller was “not sufficient” to establish, for the purposes of prosecution, that Trump obstructed justice.

But the special counsel’s report specifies that Congress can also render a judgment on that question.

It says: “The conclusion that Congress may apply obstruction laws to the President’s corrupt exercise of the powers of office accords with our constitutional system of checks and balances and the principle that no person is above the law.”

___

TRUMP: “As I have been saying all along, NO COLLUSION – NO OBSTRUCTION!” — tweet Thursday.

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: “Today’s release of the Special Counsel’s report confirms what the President and I have said since day one: there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and there was no obstruction of justice.”

KELLYANNE CONWAY, White House counselor: “What matters is what the Department of Justice and special counsel concluded here, which is no collusion, no obstruction, and complete exoneration, as the president says.”

THE FACTS: No. The special counsel specifically leaves open the question of whether the president obstructed justice.

“If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment,” the report states.

The report identifies 10 instances of possible obstruction by Trump and said he might have “had a motive” to impede the investigation because of what it could find on a multitude of personal matters, such as his proposal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

“The evidence does indicate that a thorough FBI investigation would uncover facts about the campaign and the President personally that the President could have understood to be crimes or that would give rise to personal and political concerns,” the report states.

In explaining its decision, Mueller’s team said reaching a conclusion on whether Trump committed crimes would be inappropriate because of Justice Department guidelines indicating that a sitting president should not be prosecuted. It nevertheless left open at least the theoretical possibility that Trump could be charged after he leaves office, noting that its factual investigation was conducted “in order to preserve the evidence when memories were fresh and documentary material were available.”

“Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” the report states.

___

BARR: “These reports are not supposed to be made public.”

THE FACTS: He’s not going out on a limb for public disclosure.

Justice Department regulations give Barr wide authority to release a special counsel’s report in situations it “would be in the public interest.” Barr had made clear during his Senate confirmation hearing in January that he believed in transparency with the report on Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference during the 2016 campaign, “consistent with regulations and the law.”

___

BARR, saying it was “consistent with long-standing practice” for him to share a copy of the redacted report with the White House and president’s attorneys before its release: “Earlier this week, the president’s personal counsel requested and were given the opportunity to read a final version of the redacted report before it was publicly released. That request was consistent with the practice followed under the Ethics in Government Act, which permitted individuals named in a report prepared by an independent counsel the opportunity to read the report before publication.”

THE FACTS: Actually, Barr’s decision, citing the Ethics in Government Act, is inconsistent with independent counsel Ken Starr’s handling of his report into whether President Bill Clinton obstructed and lied in Starr’s probe.

On Sept. 7, 1998, Clinton’s attorney David Kendall requested that Starr provide him an opportunity to review the report before it was sent to Congress. Starr quickly turned him down.

“As a matter of legal interpretation, I respectfully disagree with your analysis,” Starr wrote to Kendall two days later. Starr called Kendall “mistaken” regarding the rights of the president’s attorneys to “review a ‘report’ before it is transmitted to Congress.”

Starr’s report was governed by the ethics act cited by Barr as his justification for showing the report to the president’s team. It has since expired. Current regulations governing Mueller’s work don’t specify how confidential information should be shared with the White House.

Starr’s report led to the impeachment trial of Clinton in 1999.

PARIS (AP) — The proceeds from a new classical music album will be donated to the heritage foundation in France to help support the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral. The album, entitled simply “Notre-Dame,” a collection of sacred music, is being released by Universal Music France on digital platforms Friday. Many tracks were recorded at the cathedral and they include artists Cecilia Bartoli, Jessye Norman, Roberto Alagna, Christopher Hogwood and Herbert von Karajan. Two of Notre Dame’s most recent organists Pierre Cochereau and Olivier Latry also feature. The cathedral’s famous 8000-pipe organ survived the blaze, which destroyed most of the roof and caused the spire’s collapse. Universal Music France President Olivier Nusse said: “We had to help the cathedral once again stand as a symbol of French culture across the world.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says “Avengers: Endgame” is a definitive conclusion to the first 22 movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that everything after is a new start.

The film hits theaters nationwide on April 26, with preview screenings beginning the night before.

Feige declined to discuss what will come after “Endgame” beyond the July release of “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” because he says the events of “Endgame” will help define the future of the Marvel’s films for years to come.

MCKEES ROCK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man sleeping in a dumpster was tossed into the back of a garbage truck as the trash was being emptied, causing him to lose his prosthetic leg. WPXI-TV reports the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday in McKees Rocks. The truck driver heard the man yelling and called 911. Officials say that while he was in the back of the truck the man realized his prosthetic lower leg was missing. He searched for it for about 30 minutes before police ordered him to stop. The man didn’t appear to be injured in the accident but was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. His name has not been released. Authorities say they would continue searching for the missing prosthetic.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — When a Florida woman heard a noise and saw a man trying to break into her car, she took matters into her own hands. Sixty-five-year-old Clarese Gainey of Gainesville tells WGFL that she picked up her softball bat early Sunday and eased open the door before hitting Antonio Mosley. Gainey says the 5-foot-6, 300-pound man said, “Ow!” Gainesville police said Mosely ran to a nearby mobile home park, leaving behind his pants, shirt, and a sock. A K-9 unit tracked him down, and Gainey says she easily identified him because of the knot on his head. Gainey says she played softball in high school and can still swing a bat. He’s being held in the Alachua County Jail on burglary and drug charges. A lawyer isn’t listed on jail records.

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man who they say burglarized a Little League concession stand wearing nothing more than a ballcap and gloves. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the naked burglar struck the stand at Fischer Field in Dunedin almost two weeks ago. Deputies say the burglar stole cameras and a cash box with $250 inside, and he caused $5,000 in damage. Surveillance video obtained by the Tampa Bay Times also shows the man taking a package of hot dogs. The ball field is shared with Dunedin High School.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Wildlife experts are hunting for a wayward raccoon that broke into a Cincinnati elementary school and caused classes to be moved and then canceled. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a school district spokeswoman said late Thursday morning that the large raccoon remains on the loose inside the school. The raccoon was discovered early Wednesday at South Avondale Elementary school. Spokeswoman Lauren Worley says students and staff were moved to another school for classes Wednesday and were given Thursday off while the school is cleaned. The cancellation of classes is considered a “calamity day” by the district while not boding well for the raccoon. Worley says it will be euthanized once it is caught to prevent it from returning. Officials are unsure how the raccoon got into the school.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons scored a career playoff-high 31 points, Tobias Harris added 29 points and 16 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers shook off the absence of Joel Embiid to beat the Brooklyn Nets 131-115 for a 2-1 lead in the first-round series. Without their All-Star man in the middle, the 76ers relied on Simmons slashing to the basket, and Harris and JJ Redick shooting from the perimeter.

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon homered twice and had five RBIs in his return to the lineup and Kyle Freeland pitched six scoreless innings as the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 Thursday night. McMahon had the first multi-homer game of his career and helped the Rockies snap a five-game home losing streak. Colorado has won four in a row overall after dropping eight straight. J.T. Realmuto homered and Cesar Hernandez had three hits for Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Adding proven veterans in trades and free agency has allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to stick to their philosophy of selecting talent over need in the NFL draft. They enter the draft with seven picks, including No. 25 in the first round and Nos. 53 and 57 in the second. Trading down to stockpile more picks this year or for the future is always an option. They also have enough assets to move up if they wanted.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t lack for opportunities to restock their roster at the NFL draft. The Steelers have 10 picks overall, including four in the top 83. Defense figures to be a priority once again. The Steelers have used each of their past six first-round picks on defensive players and need depth in the secondary after producing just 15 turnovers in 2018. The Steelers also need help at wide receiver after star Antonio Brown was traded to Oakland in March.

VOORHEES, N.J. (AP) — New Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault says he thinks the team can reach the Stanley Cup Final in the short term. Vigneault has led the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks to the Stanley Cup Final. The Flyers have missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Vigneault says there is enough talent on the roster to be a championship contender.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have plenty to think about following their first-round playoff loss to the New York Islanders. The Islanders swept the Penguins in four games, marking Pittsburgh’s earliest postseason exit of the Sidney Crosby era. General manager Jim Rutherford says he thinks there’s a chance some of his players have become content after helping the franchise to Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and 2017. Coach Mike Sullivan says his team needs to become better defensively.

