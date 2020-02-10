WATCH: Sunbury applies for HGTV’s ‘Hometown Takeover’

Think Sunbury!

Have you heard about the HGTV Home Town Takeover? Well, a few enthusiastic Sunburians did and jumped on the opportunity! It may be a long shot, but you can't win if you don't play. This video was created to compete to be the small town selected for the special renovation series. In addition to competing for the show, the video will be modified to promote Sunbury as a great place to live and to start or grow a business. Think Sunbury!Thank you Steve Patterson, Fran Zartman, Caleb Shaffer, and Patterson Media Team!

Posted by The City of Sunbury, PA on Sunday, February 9, 2020