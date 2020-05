Washington (CBS) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, will be testifying before a Senate committee Tuesday, his first appearance before Congress since March. Fauci is appearing remotely at the 10 a.m. hearing with Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other officials to discuss reopening the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

