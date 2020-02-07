Washingtonville woman charged with endangering welfare of a child

WASHINGTONVILLE – State police say a Montour County woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after they discovered massive amounts of garbage inside a Washingtonville residence.

Authorities say a welfare check led to the discovery. A teenager there was unable to use her wheelchair because of the sheer amount of trash inside the house. 58-year-old Lucy Mowery is now charged in the case. According to state police, there was trash stacked to the ceiling and only small aisles to move throughout the trailer.