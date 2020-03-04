Washingtonville 1780s log cabin being removed piece by piece

WASHINGTONVILLE – A log cabin in Washingtonville that dates back to the early 1780s is being removed. Washingtonville Borough Council President Frank Dombroski says crews began removing siding from the cabin located on Water Street Tuesday. He says crews are now beginning piece-by-piece removal of the two-story cabin today, and that work is expected to take about a week.

Dombroski says the cabin was found as part of a former condemned bar that was being demolished. Montour County Commissioners also approved Community Development Block Grant funds for demolition of the old building.

Dombroski says the Montour-DeLong Community Fair plans to hire a contractor to reconstruct the cabin during the 2021 fair…the fairgrounds are located less than a mile from the historic cabin. The fair is now working on funding for the project, with the help of State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) and State Representative Kurt Masser (R-107th, Elysburg) and the commissioners.

Dombroski says the public can also donate through the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation under MARC, and the Washingtonville Revitalization Committee. Washingtonville Borough Council, Montour County Commissioners and the fair board are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding for the project. Dombroski says if there isn’t enough funding or enough material preserved from removal of the old building, a modified one-story version will be constructed.