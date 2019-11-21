UPDATE: Arrest made after AG and police search Coal Twp home

COAL TOWNSHIP – Drug and firearms charges are now filed against a Coal Township man whose home was raided and searched Thursday morning. The state Attorney General’s Drug Task Force and Coal Township police raided the home of 50-year-old Joseph Llewellyn, he now faces felony and misdemeanor drug charges, a weapons charge and more.

Court papers say, in October, Llewellyn and a confidential informant set up a drug deal and the gun sale at the home on Pulaski Avenue in Coal Township. Then at 6 a.m. Thursday, the state Attorney General’s Office, Coal Township Police, and other law enforcement executed a search warrant on Pulaski Avenue. Officers then found clear bags of meth and marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.