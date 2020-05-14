Wanted Northumberland man is arrested in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM – Shamokin Dam police have arrested a man wanted in Northumberland County. 27-year-old Abdur-Rahim Harper of Northumberland was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in the area of a Shamokin Dam motel.

He was wanted for a “Felon Not to Possess a Firearm” warrant. Shamokin Dam police also confiscated ecstasy pills, marijuana, a scale and a large sum of cash from a room Harper was staying in. Harper was sent to Northumberland County Prison on the active warrant and the investigation continues.