WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown man with outstanding warrants against him was recently taken into custody by borough police. Watsontown Police say they arrested 41-year-old Keith Lovell Jr. April 9.

Watsontown officers then discovered Lovell Jr. had an arrest warrant from Snyder County, as well as five outstanding bench warrants from Northumberland County. Lovell Jr. is now incarcerated in Snyder County Prison.