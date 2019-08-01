Tense Moments Tuesday: Wanted felon arrested in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP – Tense moments during an arrest Tuesday afternoon when a man threatened police, and threatened suicide. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at a home at 6533 Park Road in Monroe Township, Snyder County.

Troopers and Selinsgrove police responded to the incident involving 49-year-old Lonnie Bailey. They say he was wanted for a felony burglary charge, when he saw police at his home, he allegedly threatened police and held a gun to his own chin.

Bailey was then taken into custody without incident. He was arraigned and remanded to Snyder County Prison on $75,000 bail. Troopers say a search warrant was also served at Bailey’s home, in which multiple items were seized.