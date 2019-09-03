Wanted Alabama man captured in Northumberland County

SHAMOKIN – An Alabama man wanted since February was captured in Northumberland County Sunday. The Daily Item reports 39-year-old Frank Tobia was caught after being wanted on felony theft by deception charges. According to The Daily Item, Jim Thorpe police say Tobia stole over $3,100 from a church. Officers tell The Daily Item Tobia took a payment of over $9,400 for a roof job and never returned.

Officers spoke to Tobia in February and he admitted to taking the money, but had to go back to Alabama for a family emergency. According to The Daily Item, Tobia was going to pay the money back. Tobia was arraigned in district court Monday and sent to Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.