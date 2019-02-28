Walmart is getting rid of greeters; disabled workers worried

SELINSGROVE (AP) – It’s not just Adam Catlin, Walmart is phasing out “greeters” at 1,000 stores nationwide, many of whom have cerebral palsy, spina bifida and other physical disabilities.

56-year-old Donny Fagnano of Lewisburg has worked at Walmart for more than 21 years. He said he cried when a manager at the Lewisburg store called him into the office last week and told him his job was going away. He says he likes working and its “better than sitting at home.”

Fagnano, who has spina bifida, said he was offered a severance package. He hopes to stay on at Walmart and clean bathrooms instead. Facebook groups sprang up with names like “Team Adam” and a second-grade class in California wrote letters to Walmart’s CEO on behalf of Adam.

The greeter issue has already prompted at least three complaints to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, as well as a federal lawsuit in Utah alleging discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Under the federal law, employers must provide “reasonable” accommodations to workers with disabilities.

“We recognize that our associates with physical disabilities face a unique situation,” Walmart spokesman Justin Rushing said in a statement. The 60-days notice, he said, will give Walmart a chance to explore how to accommodate such employees.