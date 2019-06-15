Walk it! Bike it!: River Road Holiday postponed again

LEWISBURG— Lewisburg’s Walk It! Bike It! River Road Holiday event Sunday has been rained out once again. The event was originally scheduled for Mother’s Day and rescheduled for Sunday, Father’s Day, but has been postponed.

The event will now be held Saturday, June 22; 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. from Water Street to Winter Farm Lane.

The group tells us, parking will be available at the medical office lot off of Forestwood Drive and on street parking in the Lewisburg Borough.

For more information you can go to LewisburgNeighborhoods.org/river-road-holiday or check On The River—Lewisburg’s Facebook page.