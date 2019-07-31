VP Pence Visits Penna: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/31/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is making his second visit in two months to the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania to urge Congress to pass President Donald Trump’s rewrite of a trade pact with Canada and Mexico. Pence’s planned Thursday visit is to a crane manufacturing facility in southern Pennsylvania, a few miles from the Maryland border.

The visit comes as House Democrats and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer report progress toward a deal that would clear the way for Congress to approve Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Pence visited a York-based robotics maker in June and predicted the trade pact would boost America’s manufacturing sector. Trump’s campaign is ramping up its re-election effort in a state where he scored a surprise 2016 win and delivered a crushing loss to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania attorney general is about to be released from a county jail after serving about eight months for leaking grand jury material and lying about it. Montgomery County Correctional Facility Warden Julio Algarin said Tuesday that Kathleen Kane shaved about two months off her minimum sentence by serving her time without any problems. She’s scheduled for release early Wednesday.

The 53-year-old Kane was sentenced to 10-to-23 months for perjury, obstruction and other counts. She turned herself in to the jail at the end of November. She was the first Democrat and first woman to be elected the state’s top prosecutor. A special prosecutor was named to investigate Kane after former prosecutors with the attorney general’s office reported that secret grand jury material had been leaked to a newspaper.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A regatta that has been a tradition in the city of Pittsburgh for more than four decades has been canceled days before its scheduled opening. Attorney Charles Scholz told reporters Tuesday that The EQT Three Rivers Regatta promoter LionHeart Event Group hadn’t secured proper permits or paid vendors, including the state for use of Point State Park and police.

Scholz said the regatta board had no choice but to withdrew its permit application. Officials said investigations had begun and legal remedies would be pursued with an eye to bringing the regatta back next year.

The regatta, a summer tradition since 1978, features powerboat races, an “Anything that Floats” race, and various water stunts and concerts. LionHeart president Derek Weber didn’t immediately return a call and email seeking comment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The governor of Pennsylvania says Amazon plans to establish a warehouse and distribution facility in the Pittsburgh area that will bring more than 800 jobs to the region. Gov. Tom Wolf said Amazon will open a non-sortable fulfillment center in Findlay Township near Pittsburgh International Airport and has committed to investing more than $30 million into the project.

Amazon says on its website that employees at non-sortable fulfillment centers pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs. The company is getting $1.6 million in job creation tax credits from the state. Pittsburgh was one of the finalists for a new Amazon headquarters that the company decided in 2018 to split between Long Island City in Queens, New York, and Arlington, Virginia.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania cast himself as a policy-first worker in Congress in his first town hall meeting this session as he downplayed concerns about Russian meddling in elections and turned away suggestions about gun control after another mass shooting. t children are being cared for at the U.S.-Mexico border as best as possible under the circumstances.

Perry typically defended President Donald Trump when Trump’s name came up in the question-and-answer session with a politically divided crowd that occasionally grumbled at his answers or challenged him. Perry also passed on opportunities to criticize Trump. The fourth-term Perry could face a challenge next year from Democratic state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features



SEATTLE (AP) — It’s the question kicking around in the minds of many Capital One customers these days: who knows what’s in our wallets? Customers are wondering whether their personal information is among the data that got caught up the dragnet cast by a hacker who targeted 106 million Capital One credit card holders or credit card applicants in the U.S. and Canada.

The bank says the hacker managed to scoop up some 140,000 Social Security numbers, 80,000 bank account numbers, but says no credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised. The breach is among the largest of a major U.S. financial institution on record. Capital One says most of the hacked data was supplied by customers and small businesses who applied for credit cards between 2005 and early 2019.

NEW YORK (AP) — Things have never been especially cozy between President Donald Trump, his political supporters and the mainstream news media. But the latest skirmish among those parties seems particularly heated. Yesterday, Trump went after the MSNBC show “Morning Joe” on Twitter. After being asked by a reporter about a Washington Post column that called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell a Russian asset, Trump said Post officials “ought to be ashamed” _ and should apologize.

When “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough picked up the thread and called McConnell “Moscow Mitch,” McConnell took umbrage, speaking out on the Senate floor. Later, Trump defended McConnell while speaking to reporters outside the White House. Meanwhile Scarborough delivered a 10-minute essay on his show about Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings _ who’s been targeted by Trump as presiding over a failing district. In turn, Trump crowed that the “Morning Joe” ratings have crashed because, “people are tired of hearing Fake News delivered with an anger that is not to be believed.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Wilson Cruz, a co-star in the new Hulu animated children’s series “The Bravest Knight,” describes the show’s dad couple this way: “We’re not explaining homosexuality, or same-gender sexuality. We’re talking about the love of a family.” His words and those of his fellow Hulu father, T.R. Knight, speak loudly about the state of LGBTQ representation in TV fare for kids, a segment of media that has been broadening story lines over the last several years to include a range of non-binary characters.

“It’s these parents that love her and care about her. That’s it,” Knight told The Associated Press in a recent joint interview with Cruz, referring to their cartoon daughter, Nia, a brave knight-in-training. Seeing same-sex parents, gay marriage and general expressions of romantic non-binary affection is something the 46-year-old Knight wishes he had been exposed to growing up in Minneapolis. “You feel starved, and you feel lonely, and that depression and that loneliness, it ain’t healthy,” he said.

Based on a 2014 book by Daniel Errico, the show comes soon after the long-running “Arthur” series on PBS featured a same-sex wedding for the first time, facing a ban in Alabama in the process. In June, the Hasbro-created “My Little Pony” series on Disney showed its first lesbian couple, Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty, who care for a young pony named Scootaloo. “We have featured many types of families in the show over the past nine seasons and we hope this helps to provide kids and fans from all backgrounds an opportunity to identify with our characters and learn from their stories,” said a Hasbro spokeswoman, Julie Duffy.

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry says he and his wife Meghan will have no more than two children because of concerns for the environment. In an interview with primatologist Jane Goodall for British Vogue, Harry said becoming a father in May had changed his perspective. He said “I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children.”

When Goodall added “Not too many,” Harry said: “two, maximum.” Harry interviewed Goodall for the September issue of British Vogue, which was guest-edited by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. He said destruction of the environment was “terrifying,” adding: “We are already living in it. We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil.”

HELSINKI (AP) – President Donald Trump has sent the U.S. special presidential envoy for hostage affairs to Stockholm to monitor ASAP Rocky’s assault trial. Swedish news agency TT reports Ambassador Robert O’Brien was at Stockholm District Court yesterday. It’s unclear why a diplomat charged with advocating for hostages was dispatched.

During the trial’s opening day yesterday, prosecutors showed video that appears to show Rocky throwing a young man to the ground. Rocky’s lawyer says 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari and another man showed “aggressive and deeply provocative behavior” during an encounter in June, and Rocky acted in self-defense. Rocky has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to two years in prison if convicted. Jafari is seeking more than $14,000 in damages. Witnesses are expected to testify tomorrow.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman says a porch pirate may have stolen a package containing nine tarantulas from her front porch. News outlets report the woman says she received a notification Friday morning that the FedEx shipment had been delivered. When she went to get the package, she says it wasn’t there.

The Spartanburg County sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Kevin Bobo says the package was still missing as of Tuesday. A report from the sheriff’s office says the spiders are valued at $1,000. The responding deputy listed the case as a “possible larceny of mail.” The report says there’s no surveillance video from the home and there are no suspects at this time.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Drew Smyly tossed seven shutout innings and Rhys Hoskins homered to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. The Phillies took the first game of a three-game set between teams in the hunt for an NL wild card spot. It was the first of seven games the teams will play against each other over the next two weeks.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the Giants again tonight at 6:30pm. When the Phils are on the air, WKOK.com and the app will have the last half hour of the WKOK Late Day News Roundup, and CBS Sportsradio.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Amir Garrett rushed the Pirates’ dugout and threw punches in the ninth inning, starting a brawl prolonged by Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig, and Pittsburgh ended its longest losing streak in eight years with a rough-and-tumble 11-4 victory. Reds manager David Bell faces a suspension after running onto the field to join the fracas after being ejected an inning earlier, yelling at Pirates manager Clint Hurdle.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Baltimore 8 San Diego 5

Final Arizona 4 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Minnesota 2 Miami 1

Final N-Y Mets 5 Chi White Sox 2, 11 Innings

Final Oakland 3 Milwaukee 2, 10 Innings

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 2 Cleveland 0

Final Tampa Bay 6 Boston 5

Final Seattle 8 Texas 5

Final Toronto 9 Kansas City 2

Final L-A Angels 6 Detroit 1

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 11 Washington 8

Final Philadelphia 4 San Francisco 2

Final Pittsburgh 11 Cincinnati 4

Final St. Louis 2 Chi Cubs 1

Final L-A Dodgers 9 Colorado 4

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Connecticut 100 Chicago 94

Final Washington 99 Phoenix 93

Final Las Vegas 86 Dallas 54

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Arizona at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland 10:07 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at Kansas City 1:15 p.m.

Detroit at L-A Angels 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas 8:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at Washington 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 12:35 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Atlanta at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved