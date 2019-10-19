VP Pence to visit Luzerne County, AP Headlines and High School Football Scores

DURYEA, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is returning to the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania to make the case for Congress to pass President Donald Trump’s rewrite of a trade pact with Canada and Mexico. Pence’s Monday visit is to a high-tech glass maker near Scranton. That’s near the childhood home of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. US Congressmen Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas) and Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) will both be in attendance.

Pence has made similar trips twice in five months to manufacturers in Pennsylvania. Trump will be in Pittsburgh on Wednesday to deliver remarks at an annual natural gas industry conference. House Democrats and Trump’s U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer have, in recent months, reported progress toward a deal on Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Pennsylvania is important to Trump’s re-election campaign next year, a state where he scored a surprise win in 2016’s presidential election.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Leaders of a Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 worshippers were fatally shot last year say they want to renovate the building into what they hope will be a “center for Jewish life in the United States” and a symbol against hatred. Plans unveiled Friday for the Tree of Life synagogue include places for worship; memorial, education and social events; classrooms and exhibitions.

Tree of Life’s Executive Director Barb Feige says returning to the building will honor those killed on Oct. 27, 2018. Federal prosecutors have charged 47-year-old Robert Bowers in the massacre. They are seeking the death penalty. His lawyers say the case would be over by now if prosecutors had accepted his guilty plea in return for a life term without parole.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate ticked up in September, as payrolls slid slightly. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate bumped up one-tenth of a percentage point to 4%. It hit a four-decade low of 3.8% earlier this year. The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in September.

A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force rose by 12,000, nearing the 2012 record of almost 6.5 million, as employment and unemployment each rose. A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls dropped by 5,000, after hitting a record high earlier this year. The education and health services sector lost the most jobs, followed by the construction and leisure and hospitality sectors. The trade, transportation and utilities sector rose the most. The figures are preliminary and could change.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga is recovering after falling off the stage while dancing with a fan at a concert. During her Las Vegas show Thursday night, the pop star invited a fan onstage who picked her up and lost balance. Both plunged to the floor as a result. Moments after the fall, Gaga was back onstage with the fan and told him: “You promise me you’re not gonna be sad about that, right?”

He responded: “I promise.” Several fans posted video of the fall and Gaga’s return to the stage on social media. After the show Gaga posted Instagram photos of herself in a bath, writing: “Post show routine: ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20.”

A representative for Gaga didn’t reply to an email seeking comment. The singer has suffered from fibromyalgia, a condition marked by chronic and widespread musculoskeletal pain, and she has canceled several concerts as a result.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jane Fonda is picking up where she left off in civil disobedience nearly a half-century ago. But there’s one thing that’s changed: That step up into the police wagon is tougher at age 81. U.S. Capitol Police arrested Fonda and fellow actor Sam Waterston on Friday in a second week of climate change protests. Fonda says she’s holding the events to draw more people into climate activism.

Fonda tells The Associated Press she was last arrested for protesting in the 1970s. She says watching the climate activism of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg helped inspire her to get back in. For a second Friday, Fonda stepped into the patrol wagon with hands bound. But this time, Fonda had managed to get her hands cuffed in front of her, for balance..

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Sunbury Broacasting Corporation Sports Schedule

Saturday

Penn State football: Michigan at Penn State – 6:00/7:30 pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

Bucknell football: Bucknell at Towson 4:30pm on 100.9 The Valley

Sunday

NFL Football: Philadelphia at Dallas – 7:30 pm on 1070AM WKOK and Eagle 107 (107.3FM)

Monday

NFL Football: New England at NY Jets – 7:30 pm. on 1070am WKOK

Friday’s high School football scores

Bucktail 28, Columbia-Montour 12

Central Mountain 35, Mifflinburg 28, OT

Dallas 22, Berwick 12

Greater Latrobe 35, Midd-West 7

Hughesville 21, Towanda 20

Jersey Shore 42, Bald Eagle Area 0

Juniata Valley 20, Glendale 13

Loyalsock 29, Warrior Run 21

Montgomery 16, Cowanesque Valley 6

Mount Carmel 55, Bloomsburg 13

Penns Valley 62, Tyrone 14

Selinsgrove 20, Danville 16

Shikellamy 21, Shamokin 20

South Williamsport 49, Milton 27

Southern Columbia 35, Montoursville 0

Tri-Valley 20, Line Mountain 10

Troy 62, Athens 7

Upper Dauphin 30, Pine Grove 6

Wilkes-Barre Area 28, Williamsport 7

Williams Valley 40, Halifax 14

