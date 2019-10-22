VP Pence On USMCA NE PA: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 10/22/19

DURYEA, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is sparring with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over the Trump administration’s trade record. Pence visited a high-tech glass factory near Scranton on Monday and called on Democrats in Congress to allow a vote on a pending trade deal with Mexico and Canada. President Donald Trump is seeking to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

Biden, who grew up in Scranton and will campaign there Tuesday and Wednesday, blasted Pence’s visit. He says in a statement that “Pennsylvanians will not be fooled by Pence’s blind promotion of Trump’s irresponsible trade wars.” Pence responded that Pennsylvanians know the proposed U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a “winner” and that Biden should “get on board.” Pence also decried what he called the Democrats’ “endless investigations and partisan impeachment.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The government says the remains of a Marine who died in a Pacific island battle during World War II have been identified as a 23-year-old Philadelphia man. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of Marine Corps Reserve Pvt. Joseph F. Boschetti were accounted for on July 8.

The agency says Boschetti was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 18th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force on Nov. 20, 1943. He died on the first day of fighting against the Japanese on the island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands. Boschetti was identified following testing of remains initially declared unidentifiable that were transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii in 1949.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation heading toward a vote in Pennsylvania would overhaul some aspects of how voters cast ballots while delivering much of the money counties need to buy voting machines ahead of next year’s presidential election. A measure that emerged Monday from closed-door negotiations would eliminate the ballot option for straight party-ticket voting, let any voter mail in a ballot and move the voter registration deadline closer to the election.

It’s part of a deal to approve $90 million in aid for voting machines that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wanted counties to buy. The new bill doesn’t deliver all of Wolf’s election-reform priorities. Republicans wanted to eliminate the straight-party voting option, amid worries that suburban Republican lawmakers will suffer from a voter backlash against President Donald Trump next year.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Police in Northeast Pennsylvania say they are looking for someone who bought a used cellphone with a fake $1 million bill and then attacked a woman when he was confronted. Scranton police say Alexis Brown agreed to sell her used iPhone 6S for $100 to a buyer she met online. When the two met, the buyer handed Brown a roll of bills. She gave him the phone and he walked away.

The Scranton Times-Tribune reports the roll contained two $1 bills, one $10 bill and a phony $1 million bill.

Brown told her girlfriend, Bonnie Wolo, about the fake bill and Wolo tracked the buyer down. When she tried to grab the phone, he punched her in the face before running off. Brown says the buyer was between 16 and 20 years old.

Features.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weather Channel will step away from cold fronts and heat waves next month to wade into the politics of climate change. The network will air a special that includes interviews with nine presidential candidates discussing proposed solutions. The network has done specials on climate change in the past, but none through a political lens.

President Donald Trump, who is the nation’s most prominent climate change skeptic, declined an invitation to participate. Former Vice President Joe Biden didn’t make it for scheduling reasons. The hour-long special debuts Nov. 7.

NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Alexis Bledel has been bookish and sweet on “Gilmore Girls” and “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.” But the actress herself is now officially dangerous. Cybersecurity firm McAfee on Monday crowned Bledel the most dangerous celebrity on the internet in 2019. No other celebrity was more likely to land users on websites that carry viruses or malware.

Trailing Bledel at No. 2 is talk show host James Corden, followed by “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, actress Anna Kendrick, movie star Lupita Nyong’o, talk show star Jimmy Fallon, martial arts master Jackie Chan, the rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, and finally Marvel actress Tessa Thompson at No. 10.

The survey is meant to highlight the danger of clicking on suspicious links. Bad actors will attach malware and malicious links to famous names, hoping fans searching for videos on the internet will fall victim. McAfee urges internet users to consider risks associated with searching for pirated content and always apply updated security fixes.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The astronauts who took part in the first all-female spacewalk are still uplifted by all the excitement down on Earth. International Space Station resident Jessica Meir said Monday that when she floated outside last week, she wasn’t thinking about whether she was going out with a man or woman because everyone is held to the same standard. Nonetheless, she says it was extra special being accompanied by Christina Koch, a close friend.

Koch says knowing so many were so excited about two women spacewalking together “just added to the moment” during Friday’s event. She says it was “uplifting” to have the opportunity to inspire future explorers.

They don’t know when they might go out together again, perhaps in coming weeks or months for more battery work.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has approved a Central Park monument featuring — for the first time — accomplished women. A city commission voted Monday to erect the tribute to three civil rights pioneers: Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Sojourner Truth. The famous park currently has 23 statues of men who left their mark on history.

There’s not a single female — unless you count fictional characters like Mother Goose and Alice in Wonderland. Artist Meredith Bergmann’s work is to be dedicated next August, marking the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States. The sculpture will break what some have dubbed the “bronze ceiling” in the 166-year-old urban oasis. The final approval came from the Public Design Commission, an agency that reviews artworks on city-owned property.

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A famed restaurant in Peru’s capital has learned what it may cost to give women menus that don’t include prices. The seaside La Rosa Nautica restaurant in Lima is being fined $62,000 by a government agency that found it engaged in gender discrimination. The pricey seafood eatery is popular with international tourists and Peru’s upper class.

They have long given women dining in the company of men a separate yellow-colored menu that does not include the cost of each dish. Men are given a blue-colored menu with the prices. The restaurant argued the separate menus offer women the chance to enjoy a romantic evening without worrying about the cost. La Rosa Nautica did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press..

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes, Michael Raffl, Matt Niskanen and Oskar Lindblom all scored in the second period to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Brian Elliott had 33 saves to help the Flyers snap a four-game losing streak. Travis Konecny also scored for Philadelphia and Raffl added his second of the night late in the third.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t show up for their biggest game of the season after their coach had promised a victory. An embarrassing 37-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in front of a prime-time audience left players searching for answers, questioning their commitment and looking for accountability. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is eager to get back to work following a concussion he suffered earlier this month that briefly left him unconscious. Rudolph spent nearly two weeks in the NFL’s concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head from Ravens safety Earl Thomas. He says the hit “shut off” his brain but that he feels like he responded quickly. Rudolph plans to return to the lineup when Pittsburgh hosts Miami on Oct. 28. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 6 Vegas 2

Final OT Columbus 4 Toronto 3

Final St. Louis 3 Colorado 1

Final Dallas 2 Ottawa 1

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final New England 33 N-Y Jets 0

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Washington at Houston 8:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New Orleans at Toronto 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto at Boston 7 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida 7 p.m.

Arizona at N-Y Rangers 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary 9 p.m.

