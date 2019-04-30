Voting and election information available online for Union County residents

LEWISBURG – Union County residents now have a place to go to online to find all the latest voting and election information they need for the spring primary election. The League of Women Voters recently launched a website called www.vote411.org. The group tells us it’s a “one-stop-shop” for election-related information.

The website provides nonpartisan information to voters with local and state-specific information. You can register to vote, find your polling place, check deadlines for registering to vote, and learn how to get absentee ballots at this site.

Non-Union County voters will be able to access the website for candidate information in state and national races and other voting information. An electronic version of the league’s Voters Guide will also be available on the site approximately 10 days before the May 21 primary.

The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will also have several election forums in the future; we’ll have details about those in upcoming newscasts.