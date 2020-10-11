Vote early, in-person, by mail ballot an option for November 3 election

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State, Kathy Boockvar, cast her ballot last week in the November 3 election by voting with an early in person by mail ballot at the Bucks County Election Office.

A completed and fully sealed mail ballot can be handed in early, in person, says Secretary Boockvar.

“I went to the election office today, 25 days before the election, applied for a mail ballot, filled it out and cast it, all in one visit.”

As part of the process, a Bucks County election official approved the mail ballot application after verifying her eligibility to vote.

Voters can use the option to vote early in person by mail ballot until 5 p.m. on October 27, the deadline to apply for a mail ballot. Voters should check the hours of their county’s election office or satellite office and make sure to follow proper sealing instructions, which include securing the ballot in a white inner secrecy envelope and then sealing it in a larger, signed outer pre-printed return envelope.

Pennsylvanian’s can also choose to vote by mail or to vote in person at their polling place on Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 3. You can call 1-877-VOTESPA or visit votesPA.com for more information.