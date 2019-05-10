Volunteers still needed for All Inclusive Playground build day 

SELINSGROVE – The new All Inclusive Playground in Selinsgrove has its build day Saturday, and more volunteers are needed. Playground organizers tell us the build day starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove. Organizers also say donations are still needed as well. There is a GoFundme page for the project. We have that link posted here.

The project is being organized by the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation. The playground will serve children and adults with disabilities. It is expected to open by next month.