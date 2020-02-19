Volunteers make quick stop on kitchen fire in Sunbury Tuesday

SUNBURY – Sunbury volunteer fire fighters make a quick stop on a kitchen fire at a home Tuesday evening…the fire chief Brad Wertz Jr. tells WKOK. Crews from all of the city’s departments converged on the half-double at 236 Lenker Avenue just before 8pm.

He said a fire started in a pot and was spreading, the four occupants of the home got out okay and they will have to stay elsewhere. The American Red Cross was summoned to assist the family. No injuries were reported and Wertz credited a fast response, and quick work by crews for keeping the blaze from spreading.