Volunteers called to house fire in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE — Several area volunteer fire companies were called to a fully involved house fire at 2082 Sassafras St in Selinsgrove. The call came in around 2:30pm Wednesday. A car in the garage and in the driveway was on fire. No injuries have been reported and everyone got out of the home okay.

Word from the scene is, the fire started in the garage where a car was under repair. In Penn Township, a section of Route 522 was affected at the end of Sassafras Street near Clifford Road but is open now.