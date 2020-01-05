Volunteer firefighters quickly extinguish fire in Sunbury, no injuries 

SUNBURY – There was a damaging fire in Sunbury Saturday evening. Northumberland County 9-1-1 dispatchers say volunteers were called to a house fire at the 1021 Penn Street in Sunbury around 6:45pm Saturday night. Entrapment was reported but no one was inside the home when first responders arrived.

The fire was reported out at very shortly after at 7:15pm. Fire Chief Brad Wertz told the News-Item, no one was injured in the blaze. Wertz said they were still investigating the cause of the fire and whether he will request a state police fire marshal assist.