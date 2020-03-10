Visitor restrictions at Geisinger related to COVID-19

DANVILLE – One of the Valleys major health systems is out with precautions in relation to coronavirus concerns. On its website, Geisinger has announced its limiting visitors in its hospitals and clinics. Geisinger says non-essential visitors, including vendors are not allowed to see patients if they aren’t well. Essential visitors are asked to wear a mask at all times on hospital premises, and visitors can get one at the front desk of its facilities. Geisinger patients with scheduled appointments are also asked to wear a mask at all times.

At Evangelical Community Hospital, officials say they have been meeting daily on the issue, and have policies and procedures in place. The hospital is asking anyone who is showing signs of respiratory distress or virus-like symptoms to wear a mask and alert staff at the hospital or its clinics.