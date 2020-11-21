COVID-19: Virtual Learning for the Mount Carmel Area School District

MOUNT CARMEL – The Mount Carmel Area School District has received notice of an additional positive COVID-19 case in the district. They now have four cases including one in the Junior-Senior High School and three in the elementary school.

Superintendent Pete Cheddar said the Mount Carmel Area School District will switch to virtual learning Tuesday December 1 through Friday December 4. The elementary school will also be virtual Monday November 23 and Tuesday November 24. The junior-senior high school will be open for in person instruction on those days. Northumberland County Career and Technical Center has decided on the same virtual closure from December 1 to December 4.