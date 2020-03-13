Viking Energy Plant demo Saturday morning in Point Township

WKOK Staff | March 13, 2020 |

NORTHUMBERLAND – A former small power plant around here will be coming down Saturday. Northumberland EMA tells us, a controlled implosion of the Viking Energy Plant in Point Township, Northumberland County will be occurring Saturday morning.   In a release, Northumberland County EMA says the demolition will take place at 8 a.m.

 

They say all traffic, including pedestrian traffic, will be prohibited on Cannery Road between Ridge Road and Gibson Road beginning at 7 a.m. until at least 9 a.m. There will be a substantial presence of law enforcement on Cannery Road to ensure safety. All motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area during this time.

