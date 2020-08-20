Video shows large gatherings on Penn State campus

UNIVERSITY PARK (ONWARDSTATE.COM) – Just days after moving in, it seems some Penn State students aren’t taking social distancing too seriously. Videos seemingly showing a large gathering at East Halls began surfacing on social media Wednesday night. The clips appeared to show a group consisting of Penn State students gathering on campus, shouting, playing music, and twerking, apparently.

The crowd appeared to be largely maskless and obviously didn’t adhere to the university’s social distancing guidelines.“Penn State on [its] way to making national headlines again for all the wrong reasons,” one Reddit user said. “I bet classes go online before the end of this week.”

About an hour later, a video obtained by Onward State appeared to show authorities clearing the scene and asking the students to go home. At this time, it’s unclear who exactly was responsible for dispersing the crowd, whether it be law enforcement or residence life RAs.

A Change.org petition to “send all PSU freshmen home after breaking corona rules,” created shortly after the videos surfaced, has already gained more than 500 signatures.

The university previously mandated masks must be worn at all times on campus and gatherings need to be limited to small sizes. Penn State said it could take disciplinary action, including suspension or expulsion, against those who fail to comply, although it hasn’t detailed how exactly those measures would actually be enforced.

Penn State and its police department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the videos and reported gatherings..