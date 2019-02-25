Victor Hare appealing conviction to state supreme court

SUNBURY – A Point Township man already convicted of a 2017 overdose death of a nine-year-old boy is appealing his case to the state supreme court. The Daily Item reports the Northumberland County DA’s office was notified Friday Victor Hare requested the appeal. The request comes after a panel of judges from the Superior Court of PA in November affirmed the 25-50-year state prison sentence.

Hare was found guilty of providing a fatal overdose of oxycodone to Korbin Rager in 2014. County Assistant DA Julia Skinner says she plans to file a response opposing Hare’s request. In his original filing, Hare claimed the commonwealth presented insufficient evidence.